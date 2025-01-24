Palestinian prisoners’ body chief heads to Cairo ahead of expected prisoner release

The head of the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs, Qadoura Fares, has left the occupied West Bank for Cairo on Friday to prepare for Saturday's expected release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

In a statement to Anadolu, Fares confirmed that both the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel are expected to provide the names of the next group of prisoners to the Qatari mediator on Friday. The list will clarify the category and number of individuals to be freed.

"We are optimistic about achieving the complete emptying of Israeli prisons of Palestinian prisoners, especially during the second phase, which will be pivotal if Israel does not disrupt the negotiation process," Fares stated.

He also expressed hope for "an unprecedented prisoner exchange deal in the history of the conflict with Israel contingent on the success of ongoing negotiations."

The Palestinians set to be released by Israel are expected to be deported abroad, according to the official.

The first six-week phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 111,500 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The three-phase agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, and its residents displaced, hungry, and prone to disease.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.