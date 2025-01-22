 Contact Us
News Middle East Saudi Arabia urges lifting of sanctions on Syria

Saudi Arabia urges lifting of sanctions on Syria

Saudi Arabia has called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, urging broader international support for the new administration and its recovery efforts. Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan highlighted the importance of humanitarian aid and regional cooperation at the World Economic Forum.

Published January 22,2025
Saudi Arabia has urged for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria since the time of the former Assad regime that was toppled last month.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan participated in a panel discussion, Diplomacy amid Disorder, where he discussed several regional developments, including Syria, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

He said Riyadh, in meetings with the new Syrian administration, has observed a strong desire to engage with regional partners and the international community.

Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria to enable broader assistance to the Syrian people, highlighting Saudi Arabia's humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at alleviating the humanitarian suffering in Syria.

The top Saudi diplomat also stressed the importance of the international community's participation in fostering progress and supporting the Syrian people to achieve a better future.

Syria's new foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, has so far paid two official visits to the kingdom since his appointment in December 2024.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

The new administration, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, has also called for the lifting of sanctions to recover from nearly 14 years of civil war.