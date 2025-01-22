Jordan warns of grave consequences from Israeli military operation in Jenin

Jordan's foreign minister warned Wednesday of grave consequences from an ongoing Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

At least ten Palestinians were killed and 40 others injured in the Israeli attack that began on Tuesday in Jenin in the northern West Bank.

"The situation in the West Bank is grave and may destabilize the region's security," Ayman Safadi said during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He said his country is working to prevent an explosion of the situation in the occupied territory.

An Israeli military statement said that the operation in Jenin, code-named "Iron Wall," is expected to last several days.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 870 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

