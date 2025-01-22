ISRAELI ARMYS RAID IN WEST BANK PUTTING PEOPLES SAFETY AND WELFARE AT RISK: UN

The UN on Wednesday warned about the Israeli army's raids in the occupied West Bank amid a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq cited the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA when he warned that the operation by Israel in the city of Jenin "is putting people's safety and welfare at risk while destroying infrastructure as basic as roads, electricity and water pipes."

"Ten people have reportedly been killed, with dozens more injured," he added.

Saying that the Jenin Governmental Hospital in the northern West Bank is not receiving water and electricity, Haq reported that the facility "relies on dwindling water reserves from emergency tanks that were installed just weeks ago in preparation for such situations" via an allocation by the Occupied Palestinian Territory Humanitarian Fund that is managed by OCHA.

The UN "partners are set to refill water and full reserves at the hospital as soon as they secure access to the facility," he noted.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 870 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect Jan. 19 in Gaza, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

Asked about remarks by Elise Stefanik, US President Donald Trump's nominee for UN envoy, defending Israel's claims to "biblical rights" to the entire West Bank, Haq said: "Our response is that the West Bank is part of the occupied Palestinian territories."

"The future of the West Bank, Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories as a whole, needs to be dealt with through negotiations between the Israeli and Palestinian authorities," he added.

Stefanik appeared at a Senate hearing Tuesday and was asked if she subscribed to the views of Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and former National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir who believed that Israel had a "biblical right" to the entire West Bank.

"Yes!" Stefanik replied.

Stefanik also repeatedly refused to say if Palestinians have the right to self-determination.