Israeli army kills Palestinian man in front of wife, 3 children in Jenin

The Israeli army on Tuesday evening killed a Palestinian man in front of his wife and three children while driving a car in Jenin city in the northern occupied West Bank amid ongoing Israeli incursion.

A video filmed by the family that went viral on social media documented the last moment of Ahmed Shayeb when he was shot and injured while driving.

Speaking to Anadolu, Bashir Matahen, the director of Public Relations and Media at the Jenin Municipality, said Ahmed Shayeb was with his family - his wife and three children - returning home when he came under Israeli army's sniper fire.

Meanwhile, Matahen noted that over 600 Palestinians fled the Jenin refugee camp amid major Israeli incursion into Jenin.

He also said that the displaced people are in difficult humanitarian conditions without proper shelters, adding that the municipality opened one of its buildings to host them.

The municipality official noted that the Israeli army is imposing a complete siege on Jenin and its camp, and destroying the main roads.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 10 Palestinians were killed and 40 others injured in the Israeli military raid on Jenin on Tuesday.

An Israeli military statement said the operation in Jenin, code-named "Iron Wall," is expected to last several days.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

Around 868 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect Sunday in Gaza, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.