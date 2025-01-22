Israeli army harassing journalists by driving bulldozers towards them in Jenin

Israeli military vehicles operate during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 22, 2025. (REUTERS)

The Israeli army has been harassing journalists in the West Bank city of Jenin to prevent them from doing their job, an Anadolu reporter said Wednesday.

A blockade and raids into the city and its refugee camp have continued. It also has been dispatching armored vehicles into the area.

It was reported that 10 Palestinians have so far been killed and 40 others injured in the army's attacks.

The Anadolu reporter added that bulldozers have been deliberately driven towards the journalists in the area and demolishing infrastructure nearby.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 870 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect Jan. 19 in Gaza, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.