Qatar urges UN Security Council to ‘take effective role’ in Gaza ceasefire implementation

Qatar called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday to "take an effective role" in ensuring the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and Israel's adherence to the agreement.

This came in a speech by Qatar's permanent delegate to the UN, Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, during a Security Council meeting in New York on the Middle East developments.

"This meeting comes just days after the announcement in Doha of an agreement to end the 15-month conflict in the Gaza Strip, which caused immense human suffering, widespread destruction, and displaced most of the population, leaving 160,000 people dead, injured, or missing," she said.

The Qatari delegate urged the UN Security Council "to assume its responsibility and take an effective role in ensuring that the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, along with the exchange of detainees and prisoners, delivers the expected positive outcome."

"This can be achieved through the adoption of a binding resolution that supports the agreement and ensures its full implementation," she added.

Bin Saif underlined the importance "of rejecting any measures that undermine a sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue, including attempts to annex Palestinian territories and violate religious sanctities."

She also stressed the importance of supporting Palestinian reconciliation in the coming phase, highlighting that the governance of the Gaza Strip after the war "is a matter for the Palestinians to manage themselves."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said that it has "great confidence" in the commitment of Israel and Palestinian factions to the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"We are satisfied with the level of implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, which remains in effect, and we have great confidence in the commitment of both parties to its implementation," ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

"Qatar is currently working to prepare and draft the agreement for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire," he added.

The spokesman said the parties involved in the negotiations will meet for the first time on day 16 of the agreement to discuss its second phase.

Al-Ansari called on regional and international partners "to exert pressure to ensure that both sides of the agreement adhere to its implementation."

He also praised the US role in finalizing the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"We believe that both the previous US administration (of Joe Biden) and the current one (of Donald Trump) are seeking peace in Gaza," he said.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Sunday, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 110,700 others since Oct. 7, 2023.

The 3-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.



















