Illegal Israeli settlers stone vehicles in West Bank, injuring many Palestinians

A Palestinian sustained head injuries Tuesday when illegal Israeli settlers attacked his vehicle with stones near the entrance to the Shiloh settlement in northern Ramallah, according to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

The victim was taken to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus. The assault also caused damage to several other vehicles.

The incident occurred near the Shiloh settlement, which is built on Palestinian-owned land in the occupied West Bank.

That attack was after at least 21 Palestinians sustained injuries as illegal Israeli settlers attacked two Palestinian towns near Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank.

Violence perpetrated by settlers and Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank has increased since an onslaught against the Gaza Strip began Oct. 7, 2023.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took effect on Sunday.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

Around 870 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



