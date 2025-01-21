4 Israelis injured in Tel Aviv stabbing; attacker killed

Four people were injured in a stabbing attack Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv's Nahalat Binyamin area, with the assailant fatally shot at the scene, according to Israeli media reports.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that a civilian "neutralized" the attacker using a personal firearm. Police spokesperson Aryeh Doron urged residents to avoid the area as authorities searched for possible accomplices.

Citing initial reports, Channel 13 said that the injuries ranged from moderate to minor.

The attacker has been identified as an American citizen of Moroccan descent who had entered Israel as a tourist several days ago.

Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency medical service, said two of the injured sustained moderate stab wounds while two others had minor injuries. Witnesses described hearing gunfire during the incident.

The Israeli Army Radio reported the attack occurred at two locations in Tel Aviv.

According to Channel 1, the stabbings took place on Nahalat Binyamin and Kalisher streets.

"My husband and I were at a restaurant on Nahalat Binyamin when we suddenly heard gunshots. People were lying on the ground, and glass was shattering everywhere," a witness told the channel.







