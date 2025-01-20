UN torture expert welcomes Gaza cease-fire, hostage release deal

The UN special rapporteur on torture on Monday welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas that took effect a day earlier.

"This is a day so many have hoped for," Alice Jill Edwards said in a statement, emphasizing the significance of the agreement following 15 months of Israeli bombardment and displacement in Gaza and the devastating impact on civilians since Oct. 7, 2023.

Hamas released three Israeli hostages and Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, as the ceasefire took effect.

The truce also allowed Palestinians to return to their homes, while relief trucks delivered much-needed aid.

Edwards called the return of Palestinians "a critical development" and expressed hope for a lasting peace and justice after a period of immense suffering.

Edwards stressed the need for full implementation of the truce as a potential pathway toward sustainable peace.

The official also reiterated concerns about the treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody, calling for humane treatment, the release of those arbitrarily detained, and thorough investigations into allegations of torture.

She urged the Israeli government to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross immediate access to all detainees and hostages.

"All allegations must be thoroughly investigated, those responsible held to account, and all victims of torture provided with justice and rehabilitation support," she said.

Nearly 47,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.