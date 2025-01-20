TÜRKIYE REOPENS CONSULATE GENERAL IN SYRIAS ALEPPO

Türkiye on Monday reopened its consulate general in Aleppo, which suspended operations in 2012 during the Syrian civil war.

The consulate general was inaugurated with the participation of Ambassador Burhan Köroğlu, the interim charge d'affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Damascus, Hakan Cengiz, the consul general in Aleppo, and others.

The Turkish flag was hoisted at the consulate, which resumed its operations after 12 years.

The opening was also greeted with great enthusiasm by Aleppo residents. Residents of the neighborhood where the consulate is located celebrated with chants.

CONSULATE TO FUNCTION LIKE EMBASSY



Speaking after the ceremony, Köroğlu said the opening of the consulate is a source of pride for Türkiye and it will provide services to the Syrian people and Syrians who have acquired Turkish citizenship.

"This consulate, given Aleppo's importance, will function like an embassy," he said.

He underscored Türkiye's commitment to supporting Aleppo's development, focusing on addressing infrastructure issues such as electricity, water, schools, and hospitals.

Köroğlu added that the consulate would play a vital role in enhancing trade and bilateral ties, noting that nearby cities such as Gaziantep and Hatay in southern Türkiye are ready to collaborate with Aleppo.

Huzeyfa Hasan, a dual Syrian-Turkish citizen, expressed excitement about the reopening of the consulate after nearly 13 years, saying: "We are here to bridge the gap between two brotherly nations."

Aleppo resident Nedya Hilal, whose mother is Turkish, celebrated the occasion, while Nebile Kosken shared her joy in attending the event.

TÜRKİYE OPENED EMBASSY IN DAMASCUS IN DECEMBER



The Turkish Embassy in Damascus, which was also suspended since 2012, resumed its activities on Dec. 14, 2024.

The Turkish Embassy continued to serve for a while during the period when the regime resorted to violence against peaceful demonstrators, but stopped its daily activities on March 26, 2012.

Embassy employees and their families had also returned to Türkiye with this decision.

Anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, toppling the decades-long rule of the Baath party.