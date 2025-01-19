8 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

Eight Palestinians were killed, including three killed by Israeli drones in different areas of Gaza City despite a ceasefire agreement that was set to take effect on 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) according to the timeline agreed on by mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

The victims were targeted by Israeli quadcopter drones, a medical source at the Baptist Hospital said.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling resumed in several areas of the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire agreement.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the shelling resumed shortly after the ceasefire was supposed to begin targeting Khan Younis and Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli army vehicles also opened fire east of the Shujaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods in Gaza Governorate, according to the same source.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army spokesman said the ceasefire in Gaza will not commence until the list of hostages to be released is received.

The Palestinian group Hamas reiterated its commitment to the agreement noting that the delay is due to "technical and logistical reasons."

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is expected to halt an Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023, which has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 110,700 others, according to local health authorities.









