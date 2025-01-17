US Central Command commander visits Syria

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla traveled to Syria on Thursday to engage in talks.

Kurilla met with US military commanders and servicemembers as well as "our Defeat-ISIS partners," the PKK/YPG-led SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), "to get an assessment on the ongoing Defeat-ISIS campaign and efforts to prevent the resurgence of the terrorist group in the region as well as the evolving situation in Syria," CENTCOM said in a statement.

He also visited the al-Hol camp in northern Syria, which is run by the PKK/YPG terror group.

"Without international repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, these camps risk creating the next generation of ISIS. Additionally, over 9,000 ISIS detainees from over 50 different countries remain in over a dozen SDF guarded detention facilities in Syria, a literal and figurative 'ISIS Army' in detention," CENTCOM said.

According to the statement, Kurilla said that "CENTCOM remains focused on supporting the repatriation of al Hol and al-Roj camp residents back to their countries of origin."

"Gen. Kurilla also reiterated that CENTCOM will continue to work with the international community to transfer ISIS fighters to their countries of origin for final adjudication," it added.

Türkiye has long complained of the US working with the PKK/YPG on the pretext of fighting ISIS. Turkish officials say that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan previously sent an ultimatum to the PKK/YPG terrorist group to dissolve, leave Syria, or face a potential military operation.

"The ultimatum we gave them is clear. We've delivered it through the Americans and the media. Those classified as international terrorist fighters, coming from Türkiye, Iran and Iraq, must leave immediately," Fidan told CNN Turk television.

In a separate speech, Fidan said that Ankara would continue to fight against both ISIS and the PKK with the same determination, without any distinction.

"We will, with God's permission, achieve our goal of a terror-free Türkiye, one way or another.

"We have said it repeatedly. We cannot live with such a threat (from the PKK/YPG). Either someone else will take action, or we will," he warned.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG, which also uses the name PYD, is its Syrian offshoot.



