Israeli Cabinet convenes to approve Gaza cease-fire agreement

The Israeli Security Cabinet began deliberations on Friday to approve a cease-fire agreement and a prisoner swap deal with Hamas, according to Israeli media.

Once the Cabinet approves, the agreement will be forwarded to the government for further approval, though the date of the government meeting remains undecided, reported the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The proposed agreement, designed to end the ongoing war on Gaza, includes an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails.

This meeting comes amid growing international pressure to secure a cease-fire and address the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.