Despite truce deal, Israel kills 88 more Gazans as death toll nears 47,000

Despite a cease-fire agreement, Israeli attacks killed at least 88 more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,876, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Friday.

A ministry statement added that some 110,642 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 88 people and injured 189 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

According to medical sources in Gaza, the Israeli army intensified its deadly attacks across Gaza following the announcement of a cease-fire deal Wednesday evening.

Netanyahu's office said the Israeli security Cabinet approved the prisoner swap and cease-fire agreement on Friday.

The Israeli war on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.