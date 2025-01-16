Voluntary returns from Belgium to Syria begin

The first group of Syrians living in Belgium, who applied to the Ministry of Migration and Asylum to return to their home country, is departing on Thursday.

Bart Tierens, spokesperson for the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, told Anadolu that the first group of Syrians will leave Belgium today to return to their homeland.

Tierens shared a written statement from Minister of Migration and Asylum Nicole De Moor on the matter.

The statement noted an increasing interest among Syrians wishing to return since the fall of Assad's regime, with many approaching the Belgian Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers' (Fedasil) "voluntary return desk."

It stated that 24 individuals have registered for the first return group.

The majority of the first group returning to Syria consists of single men, with single women and a family with children also included, the statement said.

The statement highlighted that two Syrians voluntarily returned to their country last year, describing this as "a significant increase."

It also emphasized that individuals awaiting the outcome of their asylum applications, those who have already gained asylum rights, or those who have obtained Belgian citizenship will be facilitated if they wish to return.

- ASYLUM APPLICATIONS FROM SYRIA STILL ON HOLD

The statement also reminded that the General Commissioner for Refugees and Stateless Persons (CGRA) is not accepting new asylum applications from Syrians due to insufficient information to assess the security situation in Syria.

Belgium announced on Dec. 9, 2024, that it had suspended Syrian asylum applications following the fall of the Baath regime on December 8, 2024.

Syrians make up the largest refugee group in Belgium.

According to 2023 data, out of 12,355 registered asylum seekers in Belgium, 2,682 are Syrians.