Spain wants peaceful, inclusive political process for all Syrians

The Spanish foreign minister on Thursday said that Madrid wants a peaceful and inclusive political process for all Syrians.

Jose Manuel Albares' remarks came after he met with the leader of the new Syrian administration Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus.

"I conveyed to the new authorities that Spain wants a peaceful and inclusive political process for all Syrians," Albares said on X. "Spain is committed to the future of the Syrian people."

In a separate post, he said that Spain also raised its flag at the Spanish Embassy in Damascus on Thursday and added: "Spain returns to Syria after more than 12 years."

"I also awarded the medal to the staff at the head of the legation in challenging times in recognition of their work," he added.