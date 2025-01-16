Russia welcomes Gaza cease-fire, expects it to pave way for normalization

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday welcomed the cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel, expressing optimism that it will pave the way for broader normalization.

"We hope the implementation of this agreement will contribute to the sustainable stabilization of the situation in Gaza, create conditions for the return of all temporarily displaced persons, and enable the reconstruction of everything destroyed during the fighting," Zakharova said during a press briefing in Moscow.

She noted that since the onset of the Gaza crisis in the fall of 2023, Moscow has consistently advocated for a cease-fire and the provision of essential humanitarian aid to those in need in the coastal enclave.

"Regrettably, all attempts to adopt a resolution in the UN Security Council that included these requirements were blocked by the US. The Biden administration took a one-sided and overtly unconstructive stance on this issue," Zakharova remarked.

The official also highlighted key aspects of the cease-fire agreement, which is set to take effect on Sunday—hostilities will cease throughout the Palestinian enclave, and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces will begin, with a substantial increase in the supply of food, fuel, and medicines to residents.

The spokeswoman also praised Qatar and Egypt for their mediation efforts, noting that the US joined the peace process at the final stage as well.

"These significant achievements were made possible largely through the patient and persistent efforts of Qatari and Egyptian mediators, whose diplomatic contributions deserve the highest commendation," she added.



