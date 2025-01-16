Qatar’s prime minister arrives in Damascus for talks with new Syrian leadership

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Damascus on Thursday, marking his first visit to Syria since last month's fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Live footage showed bin Abdulrahman's arrival at Damascus International Airport, confirming the landmark visit.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid Al-Ansari said the prime minister will hold talks with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration.

The spokesman added that the visit confirms Qatar's commitment to supporting Syria during its transitional period.

The visit follows Qatar's reopening of its embassy in Damascus in late December, ending a closure that had lasted since 2011 following the Assad regime's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Earlier this month, Doha hosted Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, further emphasizing Qatar's role in fostering diplomatic ties with post-Assad Syria.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.