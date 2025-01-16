Pope Francis bruises forearm in fall

 Contact Us
Pope Francis fell in the Domus Sanctae Marthae, bruising his right forearm but avoiding fractures. Despite the injury, he continued his schedule, including meetings, with his arm immobilized as a precaution.

Published January 16,2025
Pope Francis fell and consequently bruised his right forearm, the Vatican Press Office reported Thursday.

Francis fell in the Domus Sanctae Marthae, also known as Saint Martha's House, where he has lived since he ascended to this position as the Catholic leader in 2013. He suffered a contusion to his right forearm, without fractures, it said.

Though his arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure, Francis maintained his agenda in the morning, carrying out various scheduled hearings, according to the press office.