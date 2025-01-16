Poland’s EU presidency could boost Türkiye-EU ties, says expert

Karolina Wanda Olszowska, co-founder of the Polish think-tank, Institute of Turkish Studies, believes Poland's EU presidency presents a chance to strengthen ties between Ankara and Brussels.

Poland assumed the six-month rotating EU presidency on Jan. 1, 2025, under the motto "Security, Europe!" Its priorities include encouraging defense spending among member states and addressing migration and security challenges along the EU's borders.

"Poland supports the EU's enlargement policy, seeing it as essential for security and stability in the EU's neighborhood," said Olszowska, a historian and Turkologist, in an interview with Anadolu.

She emphasized Poland's consistent support for Türkiye's EU accession process, citing its strategic importance to both the EU and NATO. "Türkiye's accession would contribute to stabilizing the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean region, which should be a priority for global politics."

Olszowska also highlighted the historical roots of economic and military cooperation between Poland and Türkiye, adding that the two nations could collaborate on security and migration issues. "I am convinced that Poland's presidency can serve as an opportunity for both Warsaw and Ankara, as the two countries share more common interests than might initially appear."





- CHALLENGES AND PRIORITIES

Poland's presidency comes during a challenging period, marked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its wide-ranging consequences. According to Olszowska, "Poland's primary focus is security, which encompasses various interconnected areas."

Poland aims to seek an end to the war in Ukraine and taking a firm stance against any efforts to legitimize Russia's territorial gains. Warsaw also aims to promote energy solidarity within the EU and reduce dependence on Russian resources.

The country also plans to strengthen ties with Baltic, Central, and Eastern European nations while encouraging increased defense spending to bolster NATO's eastern flank.

"Poland will strive to convince allies to enhance military presence and infrastructure in the EU's eastern region, fully aware of the ongoing threats posed by Russia and Belarus," Olszowska added.





- BRIDGING EU AND US

Poland also aims to bolster EU-US relations during its presidency. Olszowska noted the potential for Poland to serve as a bridge between the two, given its strong ties with the US.

"Trump's 2017 visit to Warsaw symbolized the strategic partnership between the two nations. While predicting the relationship between US President-elect Donald Trump and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is challenging, Poland has the diplomatic potential to foster closer transatlantic ties."