‘Our people will not forget anyone who took part in war of genocide’: Hamas’ al-Hayya

Hamas political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya said Wednesday that the Palestinian people "will not forget anyone who took part in the war of genocide."

At a press conference, al-Hayya said: "What the (Israeli) occupation and its supporters committed, from brutal genocidal war to Nazi-like crimes, will remain etched in memory of our people and the world as the most heinous genocide of modern era."

"In this historic moment, we extend words of pride and honor to our people in Gaza," the official added.

Al-Hayya further recalled "the honorable stances of all countries that supported us in various fields, especially our brothers in Türkiye, South Africa, Algeria, Russia, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia."