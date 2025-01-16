Israel airstrikes kill 38 Gazans since announcement of cease-fire deal

The Israeli army killed at least 38 Palestinians in overnight airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since the announcement of a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

A medical source told Anadolu that an Israeli airstrike on a residential square in Gaza City left 20 Palestinians dead and many others injured.

Women and children were among the people killed in the airstrike, it added.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli warplanes carried out intensive Israeli airstrikes called "fire belts" on a residential square in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

Five more Palestinians were killed and more than 10 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, according to the Civil Defense.

In a third strike on Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed as the Israeli army struck an apartment in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, according to a medical source.

A little girl was also killed in an Israeli drone strike on a home in the Shejaiya neighborhood.

Also in Gaza City, the Civil Defense reported that three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home.

Local sources reported heavy Israeli artillery shelling and gun-machine firing toward the neighborhoods of Tel al-Hawa, Zeitoun and Al-Sabra in eastern and southeastern Gaza City.

In the central Gaza Strip, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on two apartments in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to a medical source.

In the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu that two more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in southern Khan Younis city.

Late Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, which is set to come into effect on Sunday.

He outlined the first phase, which will last 42 days and include the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The announcement came on day 467 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which with US backing has killed and wounded more than 156,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.