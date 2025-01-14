LEBANONS NEW PRIME MINISTER VOWS TO REBUILD HOMES DESTROYED BY ISRAEL

Lebanon's new prime minister vows to rebuild homes destroyed by Israel

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam vowed Tuesday to rebuild homes and infrastructure destroyed by Israel.



"I look forward to building a modern, just, and civil state," Salam told a press conference following his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut.



"It is time to begin a new chapter of justice and security. Reconstruction is not merely a promise but a duty," he added.



Salam, 71, a judge at the International Court of Justice, was named by Aoun on Monday to form a new government after he secured the backing of 84 lawmakers in the 128-seat parliament.



"After suffering from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and the economic crisis, it is time to start a new phase of progress and opportunities," he said.



Salam said the main challenges now include "addressing the consequences of the recent Israeli aggression on Lebanon, implementing UN Resolution 1701, and fully enforcing the cease-fire agreement."



He called for working towards extending Lebanese state authority across its entire territory.



"The government will develop a comprehensive plan to build a productive economy and create job opportunities for the next generations," Salam said.



The government "will be tasked with developing an integrated program to establish a modern and productive economy that provides job opportunities for future generations," he added.



Salam emerged as a consensus candidate to break more than two years of political deadlock in Lebanon.



Lebanon's deep political divides, particularly among factions like Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and their rivals, have historically delayed government formation for months. However, recent regional shifts and the diminished influence of traditional political actors could accelerate the process.



In line with Lebanon's sectarian political system, the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim, the president a Maronite Christian, and the parliament speaker a Shia Muslim.



Salam is set to lead the first government under President Joseph Aoun, who was elected last week after over two years of presidential vacancy caused by political disputes.



His election follows a devastating two-month Israeli military campaign last fall which left Lebanon grappling with worsening political divisions and economic hardships.







