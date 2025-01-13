Qatari aid plane arrives in Damascus with 36 tons of food supplies

A Qatari aid plane landed at Damascus International Airport on Monday, carrying 36 tons of food supplies as part of Qatar's emergency response airlift, according to the Syrian news agency SANA.

The shipment, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, includes 360 food baskets and 10 tons of flour, the agency noted.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.





