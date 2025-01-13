Israeli army claims to have intercepted drone flying from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed Monday that it intercepted a drone in southern Israel that had been launched from Yemen.

"The Air Force has just intercepted a drone launched from Yemen in southern Israel," army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X.

The Yemeni Houthi group has yet to respond to the army's report.

Houthis have launched attacks on what they say Israeli-linked commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year, in solidarity with Palestinians being attacked in Gaza by Israel.

In response, the US is leading a military coalition that is bombing Houthi targets in Yemen.

Houthis have recently escalated their attacks against Israel and US targets.