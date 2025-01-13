5 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City shelter

Five Palestinians were killed and others injured early Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a shelter in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Witnesses said the strike targeted the Salah al-Din school in al-Daraj neighborhood, which serves as a shelter for the displaced.

Earlier, the civil defense reported an initial toll of four Palestinians killed in the attack.

The Israeli army has killed more than 46,500 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.