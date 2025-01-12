Israeli attacks kill 28 more Gazans as death toll tops 46,500

At least 28 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,565, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 109,660 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 28 people and injured 89 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The second year of conflict has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.