8 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in northern Gaza

At least eight Palestinians, including two women and two children, were killed Saturday evening in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian medics.

The attack targeted the Halawa School in Jabalia, leaving 30 others injured. Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli drone struck a room inside the school, causing extensive casualties.

The Israeli army, in a statement, claimed it had targeted Hamas members operating from the school, a justification it has frequently used in similar incidents.

The school strike is the latest in a series of Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, places of worship, and shelters. Such actions, under international humanitarian law, may constitute war crimes if civilian facilities are deliberately targeted.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive in northern Gaza since Oct. 5, claiming it aims to prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. However, Palestinians accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the region and forcibly displace its residents.

The ongoing assault has devastated Gaza's civilian population. The genocidal campaign have killed more than 46,500 people, mostly women and children.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





