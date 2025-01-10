Lebanon names Maj-Gen Ouda as acting army chief after General Aoun elected president

Lebanon on Thursday appointed Major General Hassan Ouda as acting army chief, succeeding General Joseph Aoun, who was elected president by parliament earlier in the day, bringing an end to a political vacuum that had existed since October 2022.
Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Sleem announced Ouda as acting Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, following Aoun's election as president, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.
The decision takes effect on Thursday and will remain in effect until a new army commander is officially appointed, it added.
Aoun was elected president after securing 99 votes during a second round of voting in the 128-seat parliament.
His election ended over two years of political vacuum in Lebanon since Michel Aoun left office in October 2022.