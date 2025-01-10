Houthis report 12 airstrikes by US-UK coalition on northern Yemen

The Houthi group on Friday reported that the American-British coalition launched 12 airstrikes targeting Yemen's northern Amran province.

According to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel, the American-British "aggression" was aimed at the Harf Sufyan district in Amran.

The broadcaster did not provide further details regarding casualties or damage from the strikes.

There was no immediate comment from US and UK officials on the reported airstrikes.

The Houthi group has controlled Amran since 2014, and the province lies about 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Yemen's capital Sanaa.

On Thursday, the Houthis also reported six US-UK raids on Sanaa, Amran, and Al-Hudaydah.

The escalation came after the Houthis said on Monday that they had attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea and carried out missile and drone attacks on targets in southern and central Israel.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where over 46,000 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes that it said target Houthi locations in Yemen in response to the group's Red Sea attacks. They have been occasionally met with retaliation from the Houthis.