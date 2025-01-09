Houthi group reports 6 more US-UK raids on Yemen

The Yemeni Houthi group on Thursday reported six more US-UK raids on three provinces in the northern and western parts of the country.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said "an American-British aggression targeted with two raids the Jarban area of the Sanaa province, northern Yemen."

It added that three US-UK raids were carried out on the Harf Sufyan district in the Amran province and a sixth raid on the Alluheyah district in the Al-Hudaydah province, western Yemen.

The Houthi-run broadcaster did not provide further details of what the US-UK raids targeted.

On Wednesday, the Houthis also reported seven US-UK raids on Sanaa and Amran.

The escalation came after the Houthis said on Monday that they had attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea and claimed missile and drone attacks on targets in southern and central Israel.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where almost 46,000 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes that it said target Houthi locations in Yemen in response to the group's Red Sea attacks. They have been occasionally met with retaliation from the Houthis.