2 Israeli soldiers killed, 2 others seriously injured in northern Gaza fighting, military says

Two Israeli soldiers were killed and two others seriously wounded in clashes with Palestinian fighters in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said late on Monday.

A military statement identified one of the slain soldiers as Capt. Eitan Shiknazi, a deputy company commander in the Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion, while the name of the other to be released later.

The two others who were seriously wounded are from the same battalion and were transferred to hospital, the statement added, without providing details about the circumstances of the deadly incident.

At least 826 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,578 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, according to military figures.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,850 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.