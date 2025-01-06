Israeli army kills 10 more Palestinians in strikes across Gaza

The Israeli army on Monday morning killed at least 10 Palestinians in strikes across the Gaza Strip as the Israeli genocidal war continues unabated.

A medical source told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses said the Israeli warplanes struck a home for the "Barakat" family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

In a second targeted attack in the city, a woman and a child were killed as an Israeli drone struck a home sheltering displaced people near the Great Omari Mosque, according to a medical source in the Al-Ahli Baptist hospital.

Two brothers were also killed in an Israeli airstrike on the northern Gaza Strip, which is experiencing an ongoing Israeli devastating campaign for over three months.

The Israeli army continued to detonate and destroy homes and buildings in Gaza's northern areas, including Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun, according to witnesses.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source confirmed that two Palestinians were killed as the Israeli army struck an agricultural area in northern Rafah city.

The Israeli navy gunboats also struck Rafah's western areas where displaced people are living in tents, but no injuries have been reported.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.