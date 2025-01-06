After Syria, British Palestinian academic hopes for peace in Gaza with stronger Turkish role

Stronger Turkish intervention may bring peace to the Gaza Strip just as Türkiye helped the Syrian people put their country back on track, according to a British Palestinian academic.

In an interview with Anadolu, Ibrahim Assalia, who hails from Jabalia in Gaza, expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict following the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

Assalia, a lecturer of media ethics, made headlines last year when he left London for Gaza to help his father, who had been diagnosed with blood cancer, receive treatment in Jordan.

But he was not able to get him out of Gaza due to Israel's relentless attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7, 2023. Later, Assalia lost his father, as he would at least 26 other family members.

"To be honest with you, words can't exactly explain the current situation in the north of Gaza," he said during the interview, which took place ahead of an event by the British Palestinian Committee in London, where he was among the speakers.

Noting that he speaks with remaining family members in Gaza daily, he said like other Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, especially the northern part, they are struggling to find something to eat and drink.

"Sometimes some of my family members haven't eaten for a week. Some of my family members haven't drunk water, normal water, since three or four days. Imagine that. It's very difficult," he added.

Two houses of his family, including the one where he was born, were destroyed by Israeli forces, said Assalia.

"There were 26 (family) members or more maybe that were wiped out in one day. That was in the north of Gaza. I lost my father in front of my eyes when I was in Gaza at that time."

Although he managed to get his mother and brother out of Gaza in March last year, most of his family members remain trapped in northern Gaza.

On recent developments in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, Assalia expressed hope, saying the Syrian people are now living in peace and maybe the same can be applied to Gaza.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

"Actually, we are looking for stronger Turkish interference in the Palestinian-Israeli situation. Türkiye is a NATO ally, and it's a strong nation, a vast nation in the Middle East," he noted.

Recalling that Arab people have had connections with Turks since Ottoman rule, Assalia said Jerusalem is a sacred place for Arabs and also Turks.

He said Türkiye helped the Syrian people put their country "back on the track to peace," adding "hopefully, the same thing will be applied to the Turkish interference on the Israeli-Palestinian track, and then we can get a peace deal hopefully with the help of the Turks."

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, while Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.





