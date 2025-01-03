Yemen’s Houthis say they carried out 22 attacks against US, Israeli targets in a week

Yemen's Houthi group said Thursday that its forces carried out 22 strikes in one week against US and Israeli targets with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Houthis hit the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, Nevatim Air Base and an electricity station in Jerusalem, the group's leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in an address broadcast on the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV channel.

He said the group's forces also targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman with 11 missiles and drones.

Al-Houthi said the US and Britain carried out 931 attacks on Yemen in 2024, both from the air and the sea.

He added that 106 people were killed and 314 wounded in the attacks.

Since Oct. 31, 2023, the Iranian-backed Houthis have seized commercial ships belonging to Israeli companies off the coast of Yemen and attacked some of them with drones and missiles in response to Israel's war on Gaza.

Following the Houthi's actions, many shipping companies have decided to suspend their voyages in the Red Sea.

On Dec. 18, 2023, the US announced the formation of a multinational maritime task force called Operation Prosperity Guardian against Houthi forces with the participation of a group of countries on the grounds that the security of global maritime trade was endangered.

After the US and UK attacked areas under their control in Yemen, the Houthis announced that they would target all ships of the two countries.