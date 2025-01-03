OVER 115,000 SYRIANS RETURN HOME SINCE ASSADS REGIME FELL: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that over 115,000 Syrians have returned to their country since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

In a written statement, the UNHCR confirmed that more than 115,000 people have returned to Syria from countries like Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon since December 8, 2024.

The figures on Syrian returns are based on public reports from host countries, contacts with migration services in Syria, and border observations by the UNHCR and its partners.

