UN urges Palestinian Authority to reverse Al Jazeera suspension

The United Nations on Thursday urged the Palestinian Authority to "reverse course" after it suspended broadcasts by Qatar-based Al Jazeera, accusing the network of incitement.

The PA, which has partial administrative control in the West Bank, said its decision followed a complaint from the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate concerning Al Jazeera's coverage and said the suspension was a temporary move.

"We are deeply concerned by Palestinian Authority's suspension of Al Jazeera operations and reporters in the West Bank amid troubling trend of suppressing freedom of opinion and expression" in the Palestinian territories, the UN human rights office said on X.

"We urge PA to reverse course and respect its international law obligations."

Al Jazeera is already banned from broadcasting from Israel amid a long-running feud with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The broadcaster continues to work in the Gaza Strip.



