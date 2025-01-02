Israeli soldier injured in West Bank car-ramming attack: Army

A female Israeli soldier was lightly injured in a car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank, the army said late Wednesday.

The assailant, a Palestinian, was subsequently "neutralized" by Israeli forces.

"A ramming attack was carried out toward IDF (army) soldiers operating in the area of (the town of) Dayr Qadis. An attacker attempting to flee was neutralized by soldiers," the military said in a statement.

The statement added that the injured soldier received field treatment and her family was later informed of the incident.

Israel's Army Radio reported that the attacker tried to hit several soldiers before being "shot and neutralized" by Israeli forces.

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli military released a brief statement on X confirming a car-ramming incident near Dayr Qadis and stating that a suspect had been "neutralized" in the area.

In the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 835 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July last year by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





















