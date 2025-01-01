Houthi group carried out 27 military operations against Israel in December

The Yemeni Houthi group has said it carried out 27 military operations against Israeli targets in December 2024 in solidarity with Palestinians who are facing an Israeli genocidal war in Gaza.

A statement by the local 26 September website, an outlet linked to the Houthi-run Defense Ministry, said late Tuesday that the group's attacks were "in response to the Zionist genocidal war on Gaza and the Zio-American attacks on Yemen."

The report claimed that the group attacked military and vital targets in Israel, using 11 hypersonic and ballistic missiles, and dozens of combat drones.

Last week, Israel launched airstrikes against Houthi-held positions in the capital Sanaa, and the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah in retaliation for Houthi drone and missile attacks.

In solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been facing a genocidal war by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli sites, cargo ships, or those linked with Tel Aviv with missiles and drones, expressing their determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

A coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes since the beginning of 2024 that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

Due to the intervention of Washington and London, the Houthis announced they considered all American and British ships military targets.









