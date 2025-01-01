2 killed, 5 injured in mass shooting in Illinois' Kankakee city

A mass shooting early Wednesday at a New Year's Day party in Kankakee, Illinois, left two people dead and five others injured.

Police responded to gunfire reports at around 4.05 a.m. (1005GMT) in the southern part of the city at 1845 Pierson Parkway as people fled the scene, CBS News reported.

Four gunshot victims were found at the location and transported to local hospitals, while three others sought medical attention on their own.

The victims who died from their injuries were identified as 22-year-old Quaysean T. Isom from Kankakee and 20-year-old Trevontae Ellis from Pembroke Township, according to the Kankakee County Coroner's office.

Authorities recovered two firearms and numerous shell casings from the scene.

A suspect was found hiding inside the house and taken into custody for questioning.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis expressed his sadness over the incident, stating that he is "heartbroken over this for our community and the families."

The shooting could have been averted, he said, noting that the party was going on for hours before the incident and was requested to stop due to noise disturbances in the area.

"What is more troubling is most of the attendees are not cooperating with police or saying they didn't see anything. We have to do better, Kankakee!" he added.