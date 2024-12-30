UN migration agency urges states to act 'now' to restore hope for Gaza peace in 2025

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) chief on Monday urged UN member states to act "now" to end the war in Gaza and restore hope for peace in 2025 as "the suffering has gone on long enough."

"As the new year nears, the crisis in Gaza has reached an unbearable breaking point. Innocent lives, including infants, are lost to winter cold. Hospitals and shelters are targeted," Amy Pope said on X. "Member States must act now to prevent further devastation and restore hope for peace in 2025."

The IOM continues calling for an immediate cease-fire to stop further loss of life, Pope said.

She underlined that humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those in desperate need, and all hostages must be released without delay.

"People in Gaza cannot wait - the suffering has gone on long enough," she said.

According to the IOM, 1.9 million people, 90% of Gaza's population, are displaced.

Israel has killed nearly 45,500 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, reducing the enclave to rubble.