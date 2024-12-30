Israeli minister threatens to assassinate Houthi leader amid escalating regional tension

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen threatened Monday to assassinate Yemeni Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi as regional tension continues to escalate over Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

"I'm sending a message to the Houthi leader that if he continues with his actions, he will end up exactly like (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar and (Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan) Nasrallah," Cohen told local radio 94 FM.

Sinwar was killed by Israeli army forces in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 16, while Nasrallah was assassinated in an Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital on Sept. 27.

"Our focus now is on Yemen and Iran," Cohen said. "It should be said that unless Iran is harmed, instability in the Middle East will continue."

Last week, Israel launched airstrikes against Houthi-held positions in the capital Sanaa, and the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah in retaliation for Houthi drone and missile attacks.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where over 45,500 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.