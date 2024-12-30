Israeli army bombs, blows up homes across war-torn Gaza

The Israeli army on Monday continued to bomb and blow up homes and buildings across the Gaza Strip as its genocidal war continues unabated.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army heavily shelled the northern Gaza areas, including the Al-Saftawi and Jabalia areas.

Loud explosions were heard as a result of the Israeli army's detonation of homes and buildings in northern Gaza, the witnesses added.

The artillery shelling was also reported on areas across Gaza City, including in the southern and southeastern neighborhoods of Al-Sabra and Zeitoun, while in the Al-Jalaa' street area, northwestern part of the city, the Israeli quadcopter drones opened fire on homes.

In the central Gaza Strip, the Israeli army's artillery struck the northwestern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in addition to opening gun-machine fire from the army's military vehicles and helicopters that resulted in at least one injury to a Palestinian man, according to witnesses in the area.

The Al-Mawasi area in western Rafah city, the southern Gaza Strip, saw shelling from the Israeli army's gunboats, while the city's northern areas also experienced artillery shelling, according to witnesses.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.