Cold wave, rains worsen misery of civilians in Israel-bombed Gaza, authorities say

Cold weather, rainfall and storms are worsening the already tragic living conditions for Palestinian civilians in Gaza City, municipal authorities said on Monday.

"Displaced civilians are suffering very tragic conditions due to rains and storms and there are no enough capabilities to help them," Gaza Municipality said in a statement.

(The current cold wave) poses a danger to the worn-out tents of the displaced," it warned.

The authorities said municipal teams are facing major difficulties discharging the rainwater and sewage due to the massive damage caused by Israeli attacks on the sewage discharge network.

The Gaza Municipality appealed to international aid groups to intervene to provide Gaza's civilians with shelter amid the cold weather.

The Palestinian enclave has been hit by a cold wave and torrential rains since Sunday, bringing more misery to the territory's 2.3 million population.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





















