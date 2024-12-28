US, UK CARRY OUT AIRSTRIKES IN YEMENS HAJJAH PROVINCE, SAYS HOUTHI GROUP

US, UK carry out airstrikes in Yemen's Hajjah province, says Houthi group

The Houthi group on Saturday said the US and UK had carried out airstrikes in Yemen's northwestern Hajjah province.

"The American-British aggressors conducted two airstrikes in the area of Bahis in the Hajjah province's Midi district," said pro-Houthi TV channel Al-Masirah.

The broadcaster, however, did not say whether there were any casualties or material damage.

The Hajjah province is under the Houthi group's control, which has land borders with Saudi Arabia.

The US and UK have so far issued no statement about the latest airstrikes in Yemen.

In solidarity with people in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis target shipping vessels in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies, or transporting goods to and from Israel, which has been attacking the besieged enclave since October 2023, with arms support from the US and other Western countries.

Tensions have risen as a result of the US and UK carrying out a series of airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen, who have declared all American and British ships military targets.

Since January, a coalition led by the US has conducted airstrikes in various parts of Yemen targeting what they claim to be "Houthi locations" in response to their attacks in the Red Sea.











