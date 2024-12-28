At least 11 Palestinians killed, scores others injured in multiple Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and scores more injured early Saturday in Israeli airstrikes on civilians in northern Gaza, a house in the central part of the coastal strip, and displaced people's tents in Khan Younis, with the death toll feared to rise.

Medical sources told Anadolu that an Israeli strike on a group of civilians in Sarari Street in Jabalia, northern Gaza, killed two Palestinians and injured several others.

Nine more Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Naami family's home in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources also confirmed.

In another attack in southern Gaza, Israeli drones targeted displaced people's tents in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, causing multiple casualties. Shelling also struck areas east of Khan Younis and northwest of Rafah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has intensified its demolition of buildings and residential blocks in Rafah and northern Gaza, leaving behind widespread devastation.

Separately, the Palestinian Civil Defense on Saturday condemned the arrest of its northern Gaza director, Ahmed Hassan Al-Kahlout, by Israeli forces late Friday.

In a statement, the Civil Defense described the arrest as part of "Israel's deliberate targeting of humanitarian and relief operations."

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 people in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



