Alawite leader sees hope for new Syria

A prominent leader in Syria's Alawite community described the ousted regime as an oppressive system and declared: "I say to all sects in Syria: You are my brother and my beloved, and I want to be like that in your eyes. Let us join hands and work together for the good of our homeland."

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu, Sheikh Hatem shared his thoughts on recent developments in Syria and his expectations for the future.

"The war in Syria has stopped. This makes me and those around me very happy. There are no more news agencies and channels reporting the war between the parties. This shows us that a new process has begun. In this process, everyone should be constructive in their own field. Life only lasts when we complement each other."

Hatem said systemic challenges had existed even before the new administration assumed power. "The first thing we did was to support this new process," he said. "This support is not random. We recognize that we are transitioning from a regime that genuinely oppressed us to a system where justice can be realized."

He stressed that societal unity is essential to addressing oppression, underdevelopment, and hardship, adding: "We see ourselves as a significant part of society, not just a minority."

Hatem underscored the need to foster dialogue among all sectors of society, stating: "The previous regime denied us this opportunity and instead relied solely on political rhetoric."

- 'LET'S JOIN HANDS AND WORK TOGETHER FOR THE GOOD OF OUR HOMELAND'

On gatherings in various Syrian provinces, where some groups resorted to sectarian slogans, Hatem said: "What we witnessed in Latakia and other regions requires careful analysis. Some of these protesters acted out of self-interest rather than in the country's interest. Our youth, who were provoked after an attack on an Alawite Muslim gravesite in Aleppo, didn't commit a crime but made a mistake with some of their statements.

"We condemn such actions and words. While the new administration does not have the staff of Moses, they have tackled certain priorities, which, by the end of this process, will hopefully meet the expectations of the people. From this, I foresee a future where optimism and security will prevail."

Expressing hope for the new era, Hatem urged unity among all Syrian communities: "I say to all sects, 'You are my brothers and beloved, and I wish to be the same in your eyes.' Let us join hands and work together for the good of our homeland. This country belongs to all of us; it is not anyone's personal property but a shared inheritance passed down from our ancestors to be preserved for future generations."

Reaffirming the significance of hope in Islam, Hatem said "there is no room for despair in Islam," while expressing confidence in the new administration and Syria's future.

"Based on our meetings with administration leaders in Latakia and the statements of Mr. Ahmed Sharaa, the leader of the new administration, I believe we now have a rational and purposeful government. This administration understands the importance of having the country rebuilt by its own sons and daughters, not by foreign hands. They have projects aimed at fostering peace and trust. I am very optimistic about the road ahead."











