US, Britain launch fresh airstrike on Yemeni capital Sanaa: Houthis

The Yemeni Houthi group reported a fresh US-British airstrike on the capital Sanaa on Friday evening, amid regional tensions over Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said the attack targeted the September 21 Park in the Ma'ain district of Sanaa.

The broadcaster, however, didn't provide details about injuries or damage from the strike.

There was no immediate comment from Washington or London on the report.

The attack came one day after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Sanaa and the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen on Thursday.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where over 45,400 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.







