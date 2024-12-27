7 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City

Seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured early Friday as Israeli airstrikes targeted two homes in Gaza City amid ongoing artillery shelling across the besieged territory.

A medical source told Anadolu that four of the Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a home in the Shujaiya neighborhood.

Another three were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home belonging to the Harara family in the Sabra neighborhood, said another source at the Baptist Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that three explosive robots were detonated near Al-Awda Hospital, east of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Thursday evening, Al-Awda Hospital's administration announced that its director, Mohammed Saleha, and six medical staff members were injured in explosions near the facility. The explosions also caused damage to departments in the facility.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

Israel has killed more than 45,300 people in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.